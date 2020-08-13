class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478884 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
North Platte man charged with sexual assault, incest | KRVN Radio

North Platte man charged with sexual assault, incest

BY AP | August 13, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
North Platte man charged with sexual assault, incest

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – A North Platte man has been charged with sexual assault and incest for a series of incidents that took place over nearly 15 years. The 50-year-old man is being held on $500,000 bail. He was arraigned Wednesday on four charges of first-degree sexual assault and two charges of incest. The Associated Press does not generally name victims of sexual assault. The man’s name is being withheld to protect the victim’s identity. According to court records, the alleged assaults began when the victim was 10 years old and continued for nearly 15 years.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: