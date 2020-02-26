North Platte Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-443186 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY U.S. Attorney's Office | February 26, 2020
United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Ronald Garnett, 49, of North Platte, Nebraska, was sentenced on February 24, 2020, to 84 months in prison by Senior United States District Judge Laurie Smith Camp for distribution of 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system. Upon his release from prison, Garnett will serve four years of supervised release.

On October 25, 2017, Garnett sold an ounce of methamphetamine to a cooperating individual working for law enforcement in North Platte for $1,200.  The lab result was 25 grams of actual methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the North Platte Police Department.

