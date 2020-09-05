North Platte, Nebraska – COVID-19 Community Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Risk Level

The risk dial moved from a 2.46 down to a 2.35 this week, which remains within the elevated

risk level. There were changes in the following variables:

We had decreases in the following

Cases Number of individuals needing contact tracing



WCDHD uses a three week average for each variable when calculating the Risk Dial. This three week average provides a more consistent view of the variables within the risk dial over time and

more accurately portrays the current trends in our district. Over the last week, we have seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases within our jurisdiction. Our trend downward in cases is a reflection of the community’s efforts to adopt and continue to practice simple public health steps that help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. “As a community working together, and with continued efforts, we hope to maintain the downward trajectory in COVID-19 cases. The public health team at WCDHD recognizes and appreciates the community’s efforts to take care of one another”, Shannon Vanderheiden, Executive Director.

To better understand the data that contribute to the risk dial, please find the document titled ‘Understanding the Data in the Risk Dial’ located on the WCDHD website on the risk dial page. Please see helpful links at the end of this media release.

The COVID-19 Community Risk Dial provides a summary of current COVID-19 conditions in the West Central District. Each level of risk: low (green), moderate (yellow), elevated (orange), and high (red) are determined by federal and national guidance published by top public health experts and is coupled with specific guidance for actions to take at home, at work, and in the community.

The parameters for each category are as follows:

Green: 0-0.5

Yellow: 0.6-1.9

Orange: 2.0-3.4

Red: 3.5-4.0

The following data is used when determining dial placement:

Overall Positivity Rate

Weekly Positivity Rate

Trajectory of Cases in the last 14 days

Cases per Million per Day

Average Daily Hospitalization

ICU Availability

Ventilator Availability

Community Spread

Testing Availability

Average Testing Turnaround Time

Contact Tracing

Individuals Affected

Medical & Surgical Bed Availability

Availability of Reliable and Valid Antibody Testing

Availability of effective treatment modalities for COVID-19

An effective vaccine that is widely available

Being able to easily obtain PPE through standard supply chains

The risk dial will be updated every Thursday after the information is reviewed by the Public Health Command Center.

COVID-19 Risk Dial page: https://wcdhd.org/what-we-do/health-services/emergency-preparedness/coronavirus/risk-dial.html