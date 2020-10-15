class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491423 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
North Platte PD conducting child death investigation | KRVN Radio

North Platte PD conducting child death investigation

BY Dave Schroeder | October 15, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
North Platte PD conducting child death investigation
Courtesy/ North Platte Police Department.

The North Platte Police Department is conducting a child death investigation. Inv. John Deal says officers were called to an apartment at 12:57pm on Wednesday in reference to an unresponsive 2-month-old child. Officers arrived simultaneously with EMS. The child was transported to Great Plains Health where it was pronounced dead at approximately 1:34 PM. Inv. Deal says no further information will be released at this time but, the incident is under active investigation due to suspicious circumstances.

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: