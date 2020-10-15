North Platte PD conducting child death investigation

The North Platte Police Department is conducting a child death investigation. Inv. John Deal says officers were called to an apartment at 12:57pm on Wednesday in reference to an unresponsive 2-month-old child. Officers arrived simultaneously with EMS. The child was transported to Great Plains Health where it was pronounced dead at approximately 1:34 PM. Inv. Deal says no further information will be released at this time but, the incident is under active investigation due to suspicious circumstances.