North Platte Police arrest subject

BY North Platte Police Department | February 25, 2020
Courtesy/Lincoln County Sheriff's Office -- Aaron Kirts.

North Platte, Neb. — At approximately 5:50 PM, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney on the report that a fugitive was in the campground. Thirty seven year old Aaron Kirts is wanted in Lincoln County for failing to appear on a 2 nd degree trespassing charge.

The North Platte Police Department also has two open investigations on Kirts. The deputies arrived,   located Kirts  and some other occupants in a vehicle. The driver attempted to flee  from the pursuing deputies, however the driver lost control of the  vehicle and hit a tree. The driver was taken into custody, but Kirts fled into the nearby wooded area.

As several deputies searched the area for Kirts, another vehicle entered the campground. The deputies approached the vehicle and ordered the driver from the car. The deputies saw controlled substances readily visible in the vehicle. The driver refused to get out of the car and also tried to flee from the deputies. In an attempt to escape, the driver struck a deputy sheriff with his vehicle as well as a sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

Deputies shot at the fleeing suspect after he struck the deputy. The
driver was disabled by the gunshots. Deputies rendered first aid and an ambulance was called to the scene. The driver, 32 year old James J. Mitchell of North Platte, was transported to GPH.                       Mitchell had an  outstanding warrant for his arrest in Lincoln County and will face additional charges related to the incident tonight.

The incident is being investigated by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the North Platte Police Department under the direction of the Lincoln County Attorney.

