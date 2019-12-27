North Platte Police Department Sees Uptick in Forgery Reports

North Platte, NE – North Platte Police Department has been receiving an increasing amount of forgery reports adding upwards to $10,000 in the last two months.

Local thieves have found ways to obtain old and forgotten checkbooks in citizens’ belongings such as cars, storage units, trash and garages.

Officer Beth Kerr with the North Platte Police Department says there are a few ways to help prevent thieves from obtaining old checkbooks.

Officer Kerr also says thieves, in some cases, are not just strangers. There is a chance it may be an old roommate, a friend or even a family member who is finding these old checkbooks and trying to use them.

In many cases, people are not finding that checks have been forged in their name until weeks after it has happened. Whether it be the thief wrote out a check to themselves for cash or used it in a retail store.

Officer Kerr reminds retailers why it is so important to take a driver’s license number or check that the I.D. matches the name on the checks.

Not only is forgery happening in North Platte but all over the state as well.

If you believe that your bank account has charges pertaining to forgery or any kind of fraudulent charges, contact your local police department.