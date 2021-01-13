North Platte Police seek information about missing girl

North Platte, Neb. — A 17 year old girl is still missing according to North Platte Police.

Authorities say Aracely Sanchez was reported as a runaway on August 8, 2020.

Aracely is described as Hipanic, 5′ 3, ” 103 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Aracely’s whereabouts is urged to contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789.