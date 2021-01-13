class="post-template-default single single-post postid-508078 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
North Platte Police seek information about missing girl | KRVN Radio

North Platte Police seek information about missing girl

BY North Platte Police Department | January 13, 2021
Home News Regional News
North Platte Police seek information about missing girl
Courtesy/North Platte Police Department -- Aracely Sanchez.
North Platte, Neb. — A 17 year old girl is still missing according to North Platte Police.
Authorities say Aracely Sanchez was reported as a runaway on August 8, 2020.
Aracely is described as Hipanic,  5′ 3, ” 103 lbs,  with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Aracely’s whereabouts is urged to contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789.
You can also submit your information to Lincoln County Crime Stoppers.  Anonymous information can be given by calling 308-534-8400 or online at www.lincolncountycrimestoppers.com
© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: