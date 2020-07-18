North Platte Pow Wow Scheduled for July 31 – Aug. 2nd.

NORTH PLATTE, NE – For the first time in nearly 17 years, there will be a pow wow in North Platte at the Scout’s Rest Ranch. The pow wow has been themed “Honoring Our Veterans”.

The pow wow will also include traditional dance competitions for three age groups: adult, teen and junior. Each category will have 6 divisions for each dance along with a cash prize for the top three winners. They will also have a Veteran’s Special.

Event Organizer Char Swalberg mentions that they are still taking applications for vendors to set up at the pow wow. For those who would like to attend admission is $15 for a weekend pass, $7 for a day pass, and all vehicles must have a valid Nebraska State Park sticker.

Camping will be available, the first 100 tent campers are free, $10 nightly fee thereafter.

For more information you can call Char at 308-520-9516 or message their Facebook page: North Platte Pow Wow.