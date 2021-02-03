North Platte Regional Airport Hosting Online Public Meeting for 2040 Master Plan

NORTH PLATTE, NE – The North Platte Regional Airport is hosting an online public meeting to receive public input on proposed alternatives for the 2040 Master Plan. Interested individuals are invited to review the online public meeting, which is available Monday, February 1 through Monday, February 15, 2021 at: www.northplatteairport.com/masterplan

(click Online Public Meeting on the homepage under “jump to”)

Within the online public meeting, participants can review proposed alternatives for the North Platte Regional Airport, including alternatives to renovate or fully rebuild the existing terminal building. Other proposed alternatives for the airport include hangar site development, airside and landside pavement maintenance, and potential revenue sources.

“Passenger boarding quadrupled between 2017 and 2019, and we anticipate those numbers to fully rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sam Seafeldt, North Platte Regional Airport Manager. “This master planning effort helps us plan for a better and brighter future for North Platte, and we encourage the public to participate in this process.”

The 2040 Master Plan is a comprehensive study of the airport that will identify short-, medium-, and long-term development plans to meet the future needs of aviation in the North Platte area. The 2040 Master Plan analyzes how the airport operates today, and also forecasts expected conditions over the next 20 years. The 2040 Master Plan will result in a strategy and recommendations that will guide future airport development while taking into consideration cost, implementation schedule, environmental and socioeconomic impacts, and public input.

An online comment form for input or questions is provided as part of the online public meeting. For more information, visit www.northplatteairport.com/masterplan. If you or someone you know does not have internet access and would like to participate, please contact Sam Seafeldt, North Platte Regional Airport Manager, at 308-532-1900 or lbfmanager@outlook.com.