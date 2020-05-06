North Platte teen drowns

North Platte, Neb. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday of a possible drowning that occurred at Birdwood State Wildlife Management Area, known as Fire Lake, off Homestead Road. The area is an interstate lake just west of North Platte. Additionally, North Platte Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln County Dive Team responded.

Lincoln County Dive Team members were able to deploy and recover the deceased body of a 16 year old boy. On scene investigation revealed several teenagers were fishing and swimming in the area when the boy went missing. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor and the preliminary cause of death is accidental.