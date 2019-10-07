North Platte traffic accident claims one life

The North Platte Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occured around 9:12am Monday. Police and the North Platte Fire Department responded to the intersection of B and Oak streets in regards to a traffic accident with injuries.

The resulting accident investigation revealed that a four door sedan, driven by 65 year old Darla Cohagen, had been eastbound on “B” St, approaching the intersection of Oak St.

Police Officer Beth Kerr said a box truck was stopped facing northbound at the intersection and the driver failed to yield to the sedan and entered the intersection.

The front of the sedan struck the driver’s side front of the box truck. The driver of the box truck was not injured. Darla was transported to the emergency room via ambulance, where she died.