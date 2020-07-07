North Platte Woman Claims Sixth Truck$ & Buck$ Truck

Lincoln, NE –July 7, 2020–Bunny Bokoskie of North Platte is the sixth winner of a silver 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4×4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck in the 25th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game.

Bokoskie purchased her winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Kwik Stop #3 at 1421 South Dewey Street in North Platte. Bokoskie matched three “lightning” symbols in Game 10 and won the truck.

Nebraska Lottery officials presented Bokoskie with her prize on Monday, July 6 at Kwik Stop.

Bokoskie said she bought five tickets and scratched them off. The first four won her a couple of bucks, but the fifth one was the lucky one.

“I’ve been sort of lucky and won some things,” she said, “but nothing like this.”

The 25th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s popular $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game features the 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4×4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck as its top prize. Players have the opportunity to win one of seven Ford F-150 trucks as well as cash and Ethanol-enriched fuel prizes. The truck prize is valued at $54,800, which includes $1,246 for costs associated with ownership and state and federal withholding paid by the Nebraska Lottery of $2,740 and $13,152, respectively. The odds of winning the top prize in Truck$ & Buck$ are 1 in 300,000, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.65.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $782 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.