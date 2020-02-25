North Platte woman who shook infant son sentenced to 12-24 years

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – A western Nebraska woman has been imprisoned for shaking her infant son, damaging his eyes and causing other injuries. The North Platte Telegraph reports that Shawlen Johnston was given 12 to 24 years at her sentencing Monday in North Platte. She told officers in in December 2018she believed that her 18-month-old son had pulled the 7-month-old infant out of his bassinet and onto the floor while she had left the room to use a bathroom at her home in Tryon. Court documents say a doctor who treated the infant determined that the injuries were caused by shaking and were not accidental.