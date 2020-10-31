Northeast Elementary Wins Nationwide Kindness Challenge

From over 5,000 schools nationwide, Northeast Elementary was selected for first place in the Inter-State Spreading Smiles contest this year! Third-grade teacher, Mary Stuart, entered the Northeast Kindness Challenge. The school will receive a check for $750..

The Northeast Kindness Challenge took place in January and February last year. Each day students and staff did at least one special activity to help spread kindness throughout our school, district, and community. Students created “compli-mittens” that were given to hospital workers, firefighters, and policeman. Students learned more about career education when a teacher gave an in-depth explanation as to what our “compli-mitten” recipients do on a daily basis. Northeast students had a canned food challenge and donated 2,000 pounds of canned goods to local food banks. Math was involved in the collecting and building of each classes’ canned good sculpture. The 5th grade students spent an evening at a nursing home and gave each resident a “Kindness Carnation.” Students were taught how to write a “thinking of you” notes. Teachers are already working on a list of improvements and add-ons if more funding is available. Ideas include purchasing Kindness books to be read throughout the week, creating a “Kindness Rock Garden,” and sending Kindness Postcards across the United States.

“Kindness is part of our curriculum and our culture at Northeast Elementary and throughout our district,” states Catherine Gundersen, Northeast Elementary Principal. “We strive to incorporate kindness activities into our daily routine and into the lessons we teach. We are excited that Mrs. Stuart was able to secure this award for our school because of the kind things our students have accomplished.”