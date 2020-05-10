Not giving it up cold turkey: Bird hunters just winging it

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) – The coronavirus pandemic has canceled dozens of spring traditions, but turkey hunting is going on largely unfettered.

Forty-nine states host a spring turkey hunt every year. The birds, whose domesticated cousins grace Thanksgiving tables from Hawaii to Maine, are among America’s greatest conservation success stories.

The hunt is taking on a new look in some parts of the country this year due to social distancing laws. Many states, including Maine, are requiring out-of-state residents to self quarantine for two weeks when they enter the state.

Other states, including Kansas, have suspended the sale of turkey permits to non-residents to reduce spread of the coronavirus.