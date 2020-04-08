Not guilty plea entered for Utica man in stabbing death

SEWARD- A Utica man charged in the New Year’s Day stabbing death of a Lincoln man will stand trial on an involuntary manslaughter charge. The Lincoln Journal Star reports the plea was entered last week for 27-year-old Donnie Polcyn Jr. by his attorney. Polcyn is charged in the Jan. 1 death of 39-year-old Stephen Jones, who was stabbed twice in his right side in the front yard of a home in Utica, about 35 miles west of Lincoln. The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told deputies the stabbing started with an argument in the home’s basement, which led to a physical fight.