NPCC adds second round of CSI STEM Camp

North Platte Community College will offer its CSI STEM Camp again based on the popularity of the workshops last week. The next section is planned for 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 27-31. Registration must be done by July 24.

The camp, which is open to students in grades 7-12, centers around the study of forensics. Students will earn a college credit while learning how crime scene investigation technicians use scientific deduction to help solve mysterious crimes.

“At this camp, students will be trained in scientific techniques used in CSI labs around the world,” said Jared Daily, physics and engineering instructor for NPCC. “They will conduct tests on biological, chemical and material ‘evidence,’ fill out realistic findings reports and submit their work just as a CSI technician would for use in the courtroom. They will also have the opportunity to ‘testify’ as ‘expert witnesses,’ as if they had been subpoenaed by a judge for a particular case. We want the experience to be as real as possible.”

Ten students will be allowed on campus for in-person instruction, and 20 spots are open for students to participate via distance learning from home.

The cost of the camp is $110. Students may also be required to purchase a materials kit from the bookstore.

More information about the camp is available through Daily at dailyj@mpcc.edu. Registrations will be accepted at (308) 535-3600.