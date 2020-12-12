NPCC offers ACT test prep

North Platte Community College is giving area high school students the opportunity to practice before taking the ACT test.

The college will offer an ACT Test Prep class from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 9-30, which is the week before the test is offered. Both math and English skills will be reviewed.

The math session will focus on algebra, geometry, trigonometry and problem solving, while the English section will consist of an overview of grammar, usage, punctuation and test taking strategies.

Lane Swedberg is the instructor for the class, which will be in Room 202 of the W.W. Wood Building on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.

The fee is $259. Registration can be done online at bceregister.mpcc.edu.