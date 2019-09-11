NPCC to host POW/MIA remembrance event

North Platte Community College will host a POW/MIA remembrance event from 10-11 a.m. Sept. 20 to coincide with National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

“North Platte Community College appreciates and respects the sacrifice of our American servicemen and women,” said Brian Obert, area dean of student life. “This year, our student organization, Stars and Stripes, wants to pay respect to prisoners of war and those missing in action by hosting a brief ceremony. We would like veterans and community members to join us to help honor POWs/MIAs and then spend time with our students to share personal experiences from their service or the service of their friends and loved ones.”

The ceremony will begin at the NPCC South Campus flagpole on the south side of the McDonald-Belton Building. That will be followed by refreshments in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building.

A POW/MIA flag will fly between the American and Nebraska flags on campus throughout the day.