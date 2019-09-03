NPPD crews demobilized from Hurricane Dorian support

Columbus, Neb. – The 18-man contingent from NPPD that journeyed to Florida to pre-stage for Hurricane Dorian restoration efforts were demobilized Tuesday morning when they were released by the Orlando Utilities Commission.

This followed a slowdown in speed and a shift in the direction of the storm as it appears that it will now skirt Florida’s east coast and not make landfall, possibly striking the Carolinas later this week. Dorian evolved into a category 5 hurricane over the weekend but by Tuesday morning was a category 2, after stalling out over the Bahamas. NPPD crews arrived Sunday in Orlando after three days on the road and awaited the storm that was projected initially to hit the coast of Florida and make landfall Monday.

The crew left Orlando this morning and expect to be in Macon, Ga., this evening, although NPPD alerted other utilities of the availability of the crew if needed. The entire contingent is expected back in Nebraska late Thursday if not called upon.