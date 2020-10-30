class="post-template-default single single-post postid-494402 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
NPPD crews heading to Oklahoma City to provide mutual aid assistance

BY NPPD | October 30, 2020
Columbus, Neb. – With over 320,000 customers in Oklahoma currently without electricity following a wide-spread ice storm earlier this week, Nebraska Public Power District planned to send a crew of line technicians to provide mutual aid assistance.

Two supervisors and 12 line technicians were scheduled to leave Friday morning from NPPD’s York Operations Center with necessary vehicles and equipment to provide mutual aid in power restoration.

Crews will be working to assist Oklahoma Gas & Electric in Oklahoma City, which has a reported 246,000 customers without electricity as of Thursday morning.

Line technicians responding will be from NPPD operations in Ainsworth, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Kearney, O’Neill, Norfolk, Plattsmouth, Atkinson, Humboldt, and Rushville.

 

