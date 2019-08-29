NPPD dispatching crews to Florida ahead of hurricane

18-man contingent will assist Orlando Utilities Commission in restoring anticipated power outages

Columbus, Neb. – An 18-man contingent of line technicians and supervisory staff from Nebraska Public Power District will be hitting the road Friday morning, journeying to Florida in anticipation of restoring expected poweroutages from Hurricane Dorian, that is anticipated to make landfall Monday.

At the request of the American Public Power Association, NPPD crews will assist in restoration work for the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC), a public power entity. The NPPD crews were asked to arrive prior to the hurricane making landfall so that once the storm has passed the power restoration process can begin. OUC

serves approximately 225,000 customers and is the 14 th largest municipal utility in the country.

The contingent from NPPD will also be utilizing 18 vehicles, including a digger truck, two small bucket trucks and two large bucket trucks, five pickups, plus trailers and all terrain utility vehicles. Including six days of travel to and from Orlando, the crews are expected to be out of state for approximately two weeks.

Line technicians from Plattsmouth, Geneva, York, O’Neill, Norfolk, Ogallala, Atkinson, Creighton, Hartington, Scottsbluff, Chadron, and Lexington will make the journey. Crews are expected to leave prior to 8 a.m. Friday morning from NPPD’s York Operations Center (907 W. 25 th Street, York) and expect to arrive Sunday in Orlando.