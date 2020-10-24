NPPD warning customers of phone scam related to meter replacement

Columbus, Neb. – Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) has been made aware of scammers targeting electric customers in areas across the state.

Reports from customers indicate that the scammers are calling customers and will tell them they need to make a payment for a meter replacement or threaten to disconnect the customer if they do not make an immediate payment over the phone.

Scammers will ask for customers to provide a payment method such as a wire transfer, gift cards or pre-paid debit cards such as a Green Dot card.

NPPD does not call to ask customers for a credit card number or demand payment with a pre-paid card, and any customer receiving this type of call should not make a payment over the phone.

If a customer receives a call from someone claiming to be from NPPD and feels pressured for immediate payment or personal information, they should hang up the phone and call NPPD’s Customer ContactCenter at 1-877-ASK-NPPD.

Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) has recently reported similar scam activity affecting customers in their service territory.

Go to https://www.nppd.com/accounts-billing/scams for more information concerning billing scams.