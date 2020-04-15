NPPD working on a power outage in Gordon

Gordon, Neb. — Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is working on a power outage affecting 1,158 customers in Gordon this morning.

Gordon is located in Sheridan County in northwest Nebraska.

A circuit switcher failed in a substation at approximately 5:30 a.m. Mountain Time. A substation crew from Ogallala has been dispatched to the area to determine what repairs need to be made to restore power for the area. NPPD spokesman Mark Becker says it’s going to take awhile to resolve the problem and bring the power back on.

Becker says NPPD is urging patience as their crews are making their way to the substation. Becker says they ask everyone involved practice social distance and they ask that the public not engage with the technicians to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19.