NRRA to acquire radio stations in Holdrege & Scottsbluff

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association announced today that they have reached an agreement to purchase seven Legacy Communications radio stations in Holdrege and Scottsbluff .

“We are very excited to add these stations to our other 10 stations and translators across the State of Nebraska,” NRRA Chief Operating Officer Tim Marshall said. “I appreciate how Legacy Communications worked with us on this project.”

NRRA Chief Executive Officer Craig Larson says “there are still some details to work out but, we are excited to be moving forward.”

The deal includes all Legacy owned stations in Holdrege KUVR (1380 AM) and translator 96.9 FM. Also, six radio stations in the Scottsbluff market, including KMOR (93.3 FM), KETT (99.3 FM), KOZY (101.3 FM), KETT (106.9 FM), KOAQ (690 AM), and KOLT (1320 AM).

NRRA, which includes KRVN/ Lexington, KAMI/Cozad, KAWL/York, KTIC/West Point and KNEB/Scottsbluff began operating the new stations this morning under a Local Marketing Agreement with Legacy, while waiting for the Federal Communications Commission to approve the sale later this year.