NSP Begins International Roadcheck Effort

SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division will be participating in the 33rd annual International Roadcheck operation, starting today and running through Friday, September 11.

International Roadcheck is a campaign promoted by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). This year’s campaign was previously scheduled for earlier this summer, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Travel patterns have changed this year, but our partners in the trucking industry have remained hard at work to keep food, cleaning products, medical supplies, and more moving across the country,” said Lieutenant Dan Doggett, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement. “International Roadcheck is a great opportunity for industry leaders and law enforcement to come together to place an emphasis on safety.”

For the 72-hour operation, Carrier Enforcement Troopers will perform high-visibility, high-volume inspections of large trucks and other commercial vehicles throughout the state. The enforcement emphasizes overall commercial vehicle safety, focusing on Level 1 inspections. Level 1 inspections include a comprehensive check of the vehicle and the driver.

International Roadcheck brings together dozens of law enforcement agencies across North America in the effort to keep road safe.