NSP Investigating a Death on Interstate 80 near Cozad

BY Nebraska State Patrol | June 17, 2020
JUNE 17, 2020 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.)  — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident that occurred this afternoon on Interstate 80 near Cozad.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., troopers responded to mile marker 223, where a female was found on the side of the road with a pickup and a trailer. A deceased male was found in the passenger seat of the pickup. Two children were also located in the vehicle and are safe.

There is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Interstate 80 is now open in both directions of travel in the area.

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
