NSP Investigating after Man Dies from Self-Inflicted Gunshot during Brief Standoff in Kearney County

JANUARY 7, 2021 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is investigating an incident in which a subject shot himself during a brief standoff in Kearney County.

At approximately 12:10 p.m. Thursday, the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed subject barricaded in a vehicle outside a residence at 1684 A Road, south of Minden. The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at the scene from both NSP and Minden Police.

As the assisting agencies arrived on scene, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle. The subject was then discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement officials on scene attempted to render aid, but the subject died a short time later. The man has been identified as Scott Horine, 51, of Upland.

The Kearney County Attorney has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation into the incident. No law enforcement officers fired a weapon during the incident and no officers were injured.