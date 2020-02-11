NSP Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting in Hitchcock County

FEBRUARY 11, 2020 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in Hitchcock County that included an officer-involved shooting. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning in Trenton, Nebraska.

At approximately 1:10 a.m. today, the Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a man shooting a firearm near a residence in Trenton. Deputies arrived at the scene just before 1:30 a.m.

At approximately 1:42 a.m., deputies requested assistance and advised that shots had been fired, striking the subject. Emergency medical personnel from Trenton and Culbertson arrived on scene and transported the subject to McCook Community Hospital. He was then flown to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln for further treatment. His condition is stable as of 9:00 a.m.

The Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Charges stemming from the initial incident are pending with the Hitchcock County Attorney.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in this incident.