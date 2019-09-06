class="post-template-default single single-post postid-406138 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
NSP Investigating Fatal Kearney County Crash

BY Nebraska State Patrol | September 6, 2019
SEPTEMBER 6, 2019 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.)  — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 6 in Kearney County that has claimed the life of a Hastings man.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. Thursday, troopers were dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 about one mile east of Heartwell. A semi, driven by Luke Brown, 41, of Cozad, was traveling westbound when it struck the rear of a westbound tractor, driven by Michael Duca, 49, of Hastings.

The crash caused the tractor, which was pulling a shredder, to enter the ditch and roll. Duca was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where he was pronounced deceased.

Brown was not injured in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
