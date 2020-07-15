class="post-template-default single single-post postid-473412 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
NSP Investigating Homicide in Malmo | KRVN Radio

NSP Investigating Homicide in Malmo

BY NSP | July 15, 2020
Courtesy/Wikipedia — Saunders County, Nebraska.

Lincoln, Neb.  — July 15 — The Nebraska State Patrol and the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that has occurred in Malmo.

Wednesday morning at approximately 9:30, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female at a residence at 230 Bowen Avenue in Malmo.

The Sheriff’s Office requested that State Patrol investigators respond to the scene after locating the victim, who had suffered several stab wounds. The victim has been identified as Kayla Matulka, 27, who was the resident of the address.

Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

