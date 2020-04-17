NSP Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Deweese

Hastings, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Deweese Thursday afternoon. The incident involved a Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Deputy and a suspect who had been sought by multiple agencies throughout the week.

At approximately 3:54 p.m. Thursday, the deputy sheriff responded to a 911 call that the suspect of a prior Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigation, Wesley Blessing, 44, of Hastings, was in Deweese.

As the deputy responded, Blessing was observed with a handgun. During the confrontation, Blessing was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. Troopers and other law enforcement officers quickly arrived on scene to render medical aid. Blessing was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings with serious injuries. He has since been transported to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The prior incidents remain under investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.