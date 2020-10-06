NSP investigating report of Terroristic Threats in Eagle

OCTOBER 6, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a report of a man making terroristic threats Monday evening in Eagle.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol received information from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office regarding a 911 call that originated from Eagle. The call described an armed person making threats. The subject was reportedly driving a Cadillac SUV, but stopped at a residence located at 355 Highway 34 in Eagle.

Troopers based in both Lincoln and Omaha responded to the scene, as well as sheriff’s deputies from Cass and Lancaster Counties. NSP SWAT and Crisis Negotiators were also activated and traveled to the scene.

After several hours of attempting to make contact with the subject, NSP obtained a search warrant for the residence. NSP SWAT executed the search warrant and discovered the subject was not inside the home.

Troopers did locate a cell phone and handgun inside the residence. The investigation remains ongoing.