NSP issues alert for missing Grand Island woman | KRVN Radio

NSP issues alert for missing Grand Island woman

BY Nebraska State Patrol | March 11, 2020
Courtesy/ Nebraska State Patrol. Eufemia Cruz.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Eufemia Cruz.

The Grand Island Police Department is attempting to locate Eufemia Cruz a 76 year old Hispanic female. Cruz was last seen in the area of 8th and Pine Street in Grand Island on March 10 around 1000 AM. She is 5 foot, 155 pounds and has brown eyes, long gray hair and was last seen wearing sweat pants and a purple wool sweater. Cruz suffers from dementia. If you have information on the whereabouts of Eufemia Cruz please call 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400.

 

