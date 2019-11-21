NSP makes arrest in child enticement investigation

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a North Platte man for arranging to have sex with a 15-year-old girl. The man used a social media platform to arrange the meeting and traveled to Ogallala to meet the girl, however those communications were actually with an NSP investigator posing as the girl.

On Wednesday, November 20, investigators arrested Joshua Malsbury, 30, of North Platte, after he arrived in Ogallala for the meeting. Malsbury was arrested on suspicion of enticement by electronic communication device and lodged in Keith County Jail. The Ogallala Police Department assisted in the operation.

NSP urges parents to speak with their children regularly about online activity and the dangers that can be associated with it. For additional information about online safety, parents can use tools such as those provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.