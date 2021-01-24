NSP, NDOT Urge Caution Ahead of Strong Winter Storm

JANUARY 24, 2021 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) are urging caution ahead to another round of severe winter weather that will affect much of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory that include most of the state’s most-traveled roadways, including over 350 miles of Interstate 80.

“This storm has the potential to have a major impact on travel throughout the state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The best way to stay safe during a winter storm is to make the important determination if travel is even necessary. If you have to travel, be prepared for adverse driving conditions and follow safe winter driving practices.”

Travelers are advised to be alert, be aware, and check the most up to date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511.

Travelers are also encouraged to utilize NDOT’s Plow Tracker at https://plows.nebraska.gov/index.html where the public will be able to observe road conditions in real time from the cabs of NDOT Snow Plows. Please note that weather conditions are often worse than they appear on camera.

“NDOT remains ready to tackle the latest storm as it makes its way through the region over the next two days,” said acting Department of Transportation Director Moe Jamshidi. “Our crews are well prepared to address this storm, but we need Nebraska to do their part too. Travel is not advised for those in the impacted areas. If you must travel, slow down, seatbelt on, give our plows room and travel safely.”

State Troopers will also be on patrol throughout the state to assist any motorists in need of help. If you become stranded on the road, call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 to speak with an NSP dispatcher.

All Nebraskans are urged to follow NSP and NDOT social media, as well as 511, for any updates on road closure information that many be necessary.