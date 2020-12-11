NSP SWAT Team Arrests McCook Man in Connection with Homicide Investigation

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team have arrested a person wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Red Willow County.

On Thursday December 10, Nebraska State Patrol SWAT was activated to arrest 45-year-old Travis Terwilliger of McCook at his home, 304 East 2nd St in McCook.

Terwilliger was arrested on a felony warrant for use of a firearm to commit a felony, accessory to a felony, and terroristic threats.

Details on the nature of this case have been sealed in Red Willow County Court, but the investigation began following an incident on October 8, 2020 in Red Willow County regarding a homicide. North Platte Attorney Kent Florom was appointed to represent Terwilliger.

Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the homicide investigation.