NSP trooper to discuss human trafficking

North Platte Community College will host a lunch and learn on human trafficking next week. The presentation by Nebraska State Patrol trooper Tim Flick is open to the public.

It will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Room 203 of the W.W. Wood Building, NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive. The cost is $15.

“I think there’s a lot more human trafficking going on than most people realize,” said Jeff Smeltzer, NPCC’s Business and Community Education coordinator. “Trooper Flick is going to talk about how big of a problem human trafficking has become, not only nationally, but locally and regionally as well.”

The program will include a definition of human trafficking, examples of trafficking businesses, local and regional issue locations, what traffickers are looking for in a victim and safety tips.

Registration can be done through the Business and Community Education website at: https://bceregister.mpcc.edu, by calling the BCE office at 535-3678 or by emailing Smeltzer at smeltzerj@mpcc.edu.