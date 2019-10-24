NSP Trooper uninjured in stop ending with cruiser shoved backwards into building

A Nebraska State Trooper was uninjured in a traffic stop Thursday night when a pickup rammed backwards into a patrol cruiser and shoved it into a building.

Authorities on the scene of the incident tell KNEB News the Trooper had attempted an initial stop in the Scottsbluff area, finally getting the vehicle to pull over on E. Portal Place just north of 17th Street in Scottsbluff shortly before 7:30 p.m.

However, officials say the stop was only temporary, as the pickup then backed into the cruiser, shoving it backward into a building on the northwest corner of the intersection, with the pickup ending up high-centered on the hood of the patrol unit.

Unconfirmed reports said a taser was used on the unidentified pickup driver, who officials confirm was transported to Regional West following the crash.

Details on how the pursuit started, and why the pickup backed into the patrol car were still under investigation, but authorities say the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, willful reckless driving and flight to avoid arrest.

KNEB News will provide more details when they become available.