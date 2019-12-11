NU President Carter to speak at Kearney Chamber dinner

KEARNEY – The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its’ 101st Annual Meeting, on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Younes Conference Center. This celebration will highlight the teamwork and dedication that has built the foundation for success at the Chamber, as well as recognizing the accomplishments of the Kearney business community and honored guests.

This year’s emcee is a local business owner, Lauren Bonk. Bonk, owner of the Curtain and Pen Copywriting Services, hails from Kearney, NE, where she works as a freelance copywriter for small businesses, startups, and even larger corporate entities in need of professionally-written marketing content for their businesses and organizations. She is the co-founder of the Kearney Area Entrepreneurs business owner support group, and is also on the board of directors at Kearney Community Theatre, where she finds great satisfaction in supporting our thriving arts community.

The evening will kick off by recognizing the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce’s outgoing Board Members: Todd Gottula, Senior Director of Communications and Marketing at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Dan Babl, owner of Babl Kitchen & Bath. This will be followed by the traditional passing of the gavel from 2019 Chair of the Board, Josh Erickson, to the 2020 Chair of the Board, Megan Goeke.

Kearney is excited to welcome this year’s keynote speaker, Walter “Ted” Carter the Eighth President of the University of Nebraska system. Carter is the immediate past superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy whose tenure included records in graduation rates and student diversity and a top national ranking by Forbes Magazine.

Carter is a native of Burrillville, Rhode Island. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1981, was designated a naval flight officer in 1982, and graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School (NFWS) Top Gun in 1985. Carter, a Distinguished Flying Cross and Bronze Star recipient, brings extensive military service to his new role. He was commander for the Carrier Strike Group Twelve, in which he commanded 20 ships, two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and two carrier air wings that were deployed to Afghanistan and the Arabian Gulf. He is a naval flight officer with more than 6,300 flying hours, and has completed 2,016 carrier-arrested landings, an American record.

The evening will conclude with the award ceremony, which will recognize the recipients of the following awards for 2019: KACC Milestone Membership, Friend of Kearney, Youth Friend of Kearney, Leadership Kearney Distinguished Alumni, Young Professional of the Year, New Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Outstanding Business of the Year.

Tickets are available until January 16th. Individual tickets are $60 and a table for 10 is $600. To purchase your tickets, please visit eventbrite.com.