class="post-template-default single single-post postid-492801 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
NU System to Launch Search for Next UNO Chancellor | KRVN Radio

NU System to Launch Search for Next UNO Chancellor

BY KRVN News | October 22, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
NU System to Launch Search for Next UNO Chancellor

The University of Nebraska is launching a national search for the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Current UNO Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., will step aside from UNO and take the role as the system-wide executive vice president and provost on July 1, 2021. Dr. Gold will remain chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a role he has held since 2014.

The NU system will partner with the national firm AGB Search for the UNO chancellor search and assemble a committee compiled of students, staff, community members and other key UNO constituencies to guide the search.

UNO has its highest enrollment in almost 30 years with a record-high year-over-year retention rate and broad gains in diversity and inclusion. Enrollment of first generation students in UNO’s freshman class is up 30 percent over last year.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: