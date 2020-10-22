NU System to Launch Search for Next UNO Chancellor

The University of Nebraska is launching a national search for the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Current UNO Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., will step aside from UNO and take the role as the system-wide executive vice president and provost on July 1, 2021. Dr. Gold will remain chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a role he has held since 2014.

The NU system will partner with the national firm AGB Search for the UNO chancellor search and assemble a committee compiled of students, staff, community members and other key UNO constituencies to guide the search.

UNO has its highest enrollment in almost 30 years with a record-high year-over-year retention rate and broad gains in diversity and inclusion. Enrollment of first generation students in UNO’s freshman class is up 30 percent over last year.