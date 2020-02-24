Number of Nebraska farms declines in 2019

Nebraska’s number of farms and ranches declined during

2019, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The number of farms and ranches in the State, at 45,700, was down 200 farms from 2018. Numbers of farms and ranches in Nebraska with less than $100,000 in agricultural sales decreased 400 farms from a year earlier while operations with more than $100,000 in agricultural sales increased 200 farms.

Land in farms and ranches in Nebraska totaled 44.9 million acres, down 100,000 acres from 2018.

The average size of operation, at 982 acres, was up 2 acres from a year earlier.