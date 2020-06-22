Numerous Arrest at MIP Party near Stanton

Just after midnight Sunday morning, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a call for service of suspicious vehicles about nine miles Southeast of Stanton. Upon arriving a large underage drinking party was discovered and a subsequent investigation resulted in more than 60 citations being issued for Minor in Possession/Consumption of Alcohol to youth between the ages of 16 and 20.

A large number of youth also fled the area and this resulted in more than 30 vehicles being impounded and towed from the scene. Three 16 gallon kegs and large quantity of beer and other alcoholic beverages were also seized. At least two vehicles drove off through farm fields and one was discovered later unattended after crashing onto a county road causing significant damage to that vehicle.

The host of the party, Isaak Wiese, 18 of rural Clarkson was cited for Minor in Possession/Consumption, Procuring Alcohol for Minors and Contributing to the Delinquency of Minors. A 21 year old Columbus man, Luiz Mayorga is also being sought for purchasing and providing the kegs of beer. Additional arrest are expected in the coming days as impounded vehicles are claimed and others that ran are identified.

UPDATE: Luiz Mayorga has been arrested and charged with Procuring Alcohol for Minors and Contributing to Delinquency of Minors.