Numerous firearms seized in North Platte stalking case

During a search of his person Deputies located a concealed .9mm pistol and several magazines. Mr. Richter was in the church at the time of his arrest and this is a prohibited act. He also did not have an active concealed carry permit. Additionally, Mr. Richter has an active protection order against him, which prohibits him from having a firearm. Mr. Richter was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and incarcerated for the following charges: Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon in a Prohibited Place, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Possession of a Firearm during a Felony.