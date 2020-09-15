Numerous firearms seized in North Platte stalking case

On September 15, 2020 at 7:20 a.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies received information a subject with a warrant for his arrest was in the area of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in North Platte, NE. Deputies responded to the area and located forty-six year old North Platte, NE. resident Eugene Richter. Mr. Richter was arrested on the warrant for “Stalking” and handcuffed.
During a search of his person Deputies located a concealed .9mm pistol and several magazines. Mr. Richter was in the church at the time of his arrest and this is a prohibited act. He also did not have an active concealed carry permit. Additionally, Mr. Richter has an active protection order against him, which prohibits him from having a firearm. Mr. Richter was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and incarcerated for the following charges: Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon in a Prohibited Place, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Possession of a Firearm during a Felony.
Deputies developed information Mr. Richter may have additional firearms and weapons at his residence. Deputies were issued a search warrant for Mr. Richter’s residence. Deputies executed the search warrant 11:50 a.m. on September 15, 2020. Numerous firearms and concealed weapons were located in Mr. Richter’s home and vehicles. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges will follow.