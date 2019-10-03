Officials: Human remains found in Nebraska are historical

Officials have determined the remains of two people found earlier this year along the Elkhorn River in northeast Nebraska’s Stanton County predate any recorded missing persons cases in the area

Television station KTIV in Sioux City, Iowa, reports officials have declared the remains to be historical.

The remains were found earlier this year _ one in March and the other set in April _ following massive flooding along the river.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office had the University of North Texas analyze the remains.