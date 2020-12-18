Omaha bar used as front for drug trafficking and illegal sports betting.

Omaha – A 36-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to federal court for distributing drugs out of a bar. Federal officials said Thursday that Brett Feder was sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug distribution charges, money laundering and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release the bar Feder managed, J.D.’s Circle In, was a front for illegal drug trafficking and illegal sports betting. Investigators used controlled buys and wiretaps to show Feder distributed methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and THC cartridges used in vaping devices.
