Omaha man convicted of Theft of Mail by a Postal Employee

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Tristen Stoker, 21, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on February 21, 2020, for Theft of Mail by a Postal Employee. United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Stoker to time served. There is no parole in the federal system. Stoker will begin a 3-year term of supervised.

On June 2, 2019, Stoker, a rural mail carrier with the United States Postal Service, was stopped by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for a traffic infraction in his vehicle. Stoker allowed the deputies to search his vehicle. During the search of his vehicle, the deputies found a backpack containing a large quantity of mail that was not addressed to Stoker. Stoker told the deputies that he had the mail since he was a rural mail carrier and he had not been able to deliver it on Saturday, June 1, but would be delivering it on Monday, June 3. The deputies noticed that some of the mail had been opened. The deputies noted that most of the mail opened were envelopes that appeared to contain birthday cards, wedding invitations, or thank you cards, which would typically include money. Deputies also observed four opened envelopes, which contained credit or debit cards. Deputies also found an opened envelope that contained a check. The mail in Stoker’s vehicle was from his assigned mail route, which is an area where mail thefts had been reported.

This case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Service – Office of the Inspector General.