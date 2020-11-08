Omaha police arrest man suspected of ramming Iowa police car

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-495760 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | November 8, 2020
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) – A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Omaha,  Nebraska, on suspicion of purposely ramming a police car in the western Iowa  city of Council Bluffs, then leading officers on a high-speed chase through both  cities. Council Bluffs police say in a news release that the incident happened  early Thursday morning, when an officer stopped Garrett Knipe, of Tipton, Iowa.  The officer reported that as he approached Knipe’s car, Knipe put his vehicle in  reverse and rammed the officer’s cruiser before speeding off. The officer was  not injured. Police say Knipe eluded Council Bluffs officers as he speed through  city streets at over 100 mph before he crossed the Missouri River into Omaha,  where he was eventually stopped and arrested.

 

 

