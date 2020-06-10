Omaha school district to issue masks for students, staff

OMAHA – Students returning to school in one Omaha district this fall will likely be required to wear masks in the classrooms and hallways of their buildings. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Millard Public Schools has ordered 60,000 masks – two for every teacher and student – as a way to combat the spread of the coronavirus. District officials said there would be some exceptions to wearing masks, including for medically fragile children. The masks are part of the district’s plans for reopening buildings in the 2020-21 school year. The plan would also see students kid washing and sanitizing their hands repeatedly throughout the day.
