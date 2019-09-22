class="post-template-default single single-post postid-409422 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Omaha Shooting-Teen Dies

BY Associated Press | September 22, 2019
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha police say a 17-year-old boy died after being shot in the head while he and two other teens were handling a gun.

Omaha police arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a vehicle in connection with Friday’s shooting death of Gary Marshall.

Police said the two boys and a 14-year-old girl were all in a car handling a gun when it went off early Friday.

Marshall, who was a senior at Omaha Burke High School, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Associate Press doesn’t regularly name juveniles who are charged with crimes.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
